August 16, 2023
Barcelona Appoint Ex-Player As New Sporting Director

Barcelona have confirmed Deco’s appointment as their new director of football.

The former Portugal international returns to the Camp Nou’s corridors of power as Mateu Alemany prepares to leave his position.

Deco spent four years with the Blaugrana between 2004 and 2008, during which time he helped win their second Champions League.

Now 45, the one-time playmaker will work alongside Alemany until the end of the transfer window to ensure an orderly transition of power.

Previously, Deco worked as an agent where he represented a host of players including current Barça winger Raphinha.

