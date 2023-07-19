Barcelona Announce Third Summer Signing

Barcelona have announced the return of its former midfielder, Oriol Romeu as their third arrival of the summer.
İlkay Gündoğan and Iñigo Martínez have already been signed and the former academy product has now joined them from Girona.
The Blaugrana have confirmed his signing on a deal until June 2026, with the player’s buyout clause set at €400 million.
Romeu came through the academy and appeared briefly for the first team under Pep Guardiola before departing for England in 2011.
The 32-year-old was a key figure for Girona last season as they finished in the top half.