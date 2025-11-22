Barca Welcome Bilbao At Camp Nou After Two – Year Exile

It is homecoming night for Barcelona as they welcome Athletic Bilbao to the newly refurbished Camp Nou on Saturday evening for matchday 13 of La Liga. The Catalan giants finally return to their iconic stadium after more than two years away, marking a historic moment for the club and its supporters.

Barcelona will step out at Camp Nou for the first time in 909 days, having spent the entirety of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys while undergoing a €1.5 billion (£1.3bn) reconstruction project.

Progress on the renovation has been slower and more complicated than expected, and even now, the stadium only reopens with a restricted capacity of 45,000 seats, less than half of the expected 105,000 once the project is complete.

Hansi Flick’s side return home sitting second in the table on 28 points, three behind rivals Real Madrid. With nine wins, one draw, and two losses, Barcelona have scored a league-high 32 goals but also conceded 15 – defensive inconsistency that continues to be a concern.

Despite missing Raphinha and several attacking figures for stretches of the season, Barcelona remain explosive in the final third – their attacking fluency should further improve as more players return to fitness.

However, their issues at the back have been difficult to ignore. Barcelona have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 matches, with their most recent shutout coming in September against Getafe. Still, Flick’s men have lost just one of their last five in all competitions, and they head into this fixture after a thrilling 4-2 victory over Celta Vigo.

Historically, Barcelona hold a strong upper hand in this fixture having won the last three meetings with Athletic, and across the previous ten encounters, the Basque club have beaten them only twice – both in the Copa del Rey and both after extra time.