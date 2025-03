Share

Barcelona sporting director Deco is reportedly keen on a surprise potential transfer move for Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Gunners have been without Tomiyasu basically all season because of a serious injury, but the Japan international has often been a solid performer for the club when fit.

It now looks like Barca are eyeing up a surprise move for Tomiyasu, with Deco seemingly confident a deal could be done on the cheap, according to Fichajes.

