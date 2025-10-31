Barcelona FC have identified Victor Osimhen as a potential successor to the ageing Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave the reigning La Liga champions at the end of the season.

According to a report from Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have set their sights on Osimhen and are considering signing the former Napoli frontman next summer.

The reigning La Liga champions have made acquiring a new striker one of their top priorities while planning for the 2026/27 season and beyond, in light of the possibility that the ongoing season will be Lewandowski’s last in the Blaugrana colours.

Meanwhile, the football transfer news expert, Fabrizio Romano, had also confirmed that Barcelona are studying the market for future strikers.

“There have been rumours from Turkey and Spain suggesting that Barcelona are considering Osimhen as one of their striker targets for summer 2026,” Romano said.

“It’s true that Barcelona are studying the market for future strikers. Robert Lewandowski’s contract situation is key here–he’s expected to leave when his deal expires, so Barca are planning ahead.

“However, what I can tell you is that Osimhen is not negotiating with any club right now. Barcelona are simply monitoring several players, gathering information, and preparing for future moves. This is standard practice, not active negotiation.”

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently from Napoli ahead of the 2025/26 season in a record-breaking move.

After scoring 37 goals in 41 matches across all competitions during his loan spell in the 2024/25 season, the Turkish champions fought tooth and nail to make the striker’s signing permanent over the summer.

Barcelona will be in dire need of rejuvenating their frontline ahead of the 2026/27 season, owing to recent reports which claim that Barcelona are unwilling to renew Lewandowski’s deal.

Having turned 37 years old in August, Lewandowski is no longer a shoo-in in head coach Hansi Flick’s starting XI. His struggles with injuries, too, have played a big factor in keeping him out of the lineup.

Pulling off Osimhen’s transfer will test Barcelona’s financial capacity to the hilt. The Nigerian international currently earns €15m per annum, in addition to €1m as a loyalty bonus and €5m in image rights compensation.

Galatasaray broke the bank to land Osimhen’s signature, splurging a league-record €75m to sign him on a four-year contract until 2029.

Romano added that there is a clause in Osimhen’s deal that prevents him from joining any Italian club for the next two years – a condition included by Napoli when they sold him.

“That clause doesn’t apply outside Italy, so other clubs can make inquiries, but right now, nothing is happening. Barcelona are just studying the striker market for 2026,” he said.