Barca star hails Osimhen ahead Champions League clash

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo has lauded Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen ahead of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash today. The Blaugrana are set to face Serie A giants Napoli in the second leg of their UCL tie at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday, with their stadium undergoing renovations. The first leg in Naples ended in a 1-1 draw, with Robert Lewandowski putting Barcelona ahead before Osimhen equalized 15 minutes before the final whistle. As both teams gear up for a decisive encounter, Cancelo acknowledges the threat posed by Osimhen and other Napoli talents.

“Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, and Politano are exceptional talents. Osimhen scored against us in the first leg with half a chance. He is one of the best strikers in the world,” Cancelo stated, as reported by Napoli Magazine. In the initial fixture, Napoli struggled to create scoring opportunities, limiting Osimhen to just one shot on goal. However, with Francesco Calzona now at the helm, Napoli has shown improvement, netting ten goals in their last four outings. This suggests that Napoli will present a tougher challenge for the reigning Spanish champions, with Osimhen spearheading their offensive efforts.