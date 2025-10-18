Barca May Inflict Heavy Defeat on Girona

Barcelona should overpower Girona when the two sides meet in Saturday’s Catalan derby at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Despite a recent dip in form, Hansi Flick’s side remain second in La Liga and boast a perfect home record this season. Girona, meanwhile, are languishing near the foot of the table with just one win from eight games. Their only victory came against a struggling Valencia side, and they’ve shipped four or more goals in a single game twice already this season — against Villarreal and Levante.

Barcelona’s attacking depth has been tested by injuries, with Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres all sidelined. But Marcus Rashford and Pedri have stepped up, combining for eight goal contributions in the last four matches.