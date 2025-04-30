Barca Favoured To Strike Hard In Semi-Final Showdown

Share

Barcelona will approach the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan today in high spirits after clinching the Copa del Rey title with an extra-time victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid at the weekend.

In stark contrast, Inter travel to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys mired in a slump, having suffered three consecutive defeats without scoring a single goal.

The Nerazzurri, who once appeared poised for a memorable campaign, have seen their hopes unravel after losing top spot in Serie A and crashing out of the Coppa Italia. The Champions League now represents Inter’s best hope of silverware this season, but they face an uphill battle as clear underdogs against an in-form Barcelona side.

Xavi’s men have not lost at home across all competitions since December, an impressive 14-match unbeaten run that includes 11 victories. That formidable home record, combined with Inter’s recent struggles, suggests the Catalan giants are well-placed to take a first-leg advantage.

While Barcelona are firm favourites to win, a straightforward victory for the hosts remains the most likely outcome. Given Inter’s attacking woes, a win to nil for Barça is a strong possibility, with a narrow 1-0 scoreline emerging as a popular prediction.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are likely to adopt a cautious approach, aiming to keep the deficit manageable ahead of the second leg at San Siro.

Even if they fall behind, Inter are unlikely to throw caution to the wind, knowing that a onegoal margin could still be overturned on home soil.

Throughout the season, Inter have lost just eight games, failing to score in six of those defeats. Barcelona, meanwhile, have recorded clean sheets in four of their last five victories and have shut out their opponents twice in their last four Champions League outings.

