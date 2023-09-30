Barca Face Ban In Referee Corruption Scandal

Barcelona is confronting the possibility of bankruptcy, compounded by the demolition of their iconic Nou Camp stadium, following a judge’s decision to greenlight a jury trial concerning alleged illegal payments to José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the Spanish refereeing committee. Judge Joaquin Aguirre Lopez has cleared the path for this trial, focusing on payments totaling €7.7 million made to Negreira from 2001 to 2018.

Barcelona contends that these payments were for “technical reports” on referees. The club, along with former presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu, Sandro Rosell, and Negreira’s son, Javier Enríquez, are among the defendants in this case, which could have severe consequences for the club’s financial stability and future in football. If found guilty, the sentences for the individuals could be between three and six years in prison.

Barcelona themselves could be suspended from trading as a professional football club, which would likely plunge the 124-year-old member-owned entity into bankruptcy. In Aguirre Lopez’s remarks on the case he said that he considered José María Enríquez Negreira to have been a public servant at the time of the alleged offences, which makes the charge of bribery more serious.

The judge also said that he believed the case demonstrated the club obtained advantages from referees. It will be for a jury, nine people under Spanish law, to decide. Barcelona are rebuilding the Nou Camp, which was knocked down over the summer to make way for the Espai Barca complex, although there have been suggestions in the Spanish media of nervousness among the 20 or so investors in the €1.5 billion (£1.3 billion) project.

While none have spoken publicly about their concerns over the prospect of a guilty verdict for the club in the Negreira trial, the collapse of the new stadium financing would leave Barcelona without a home of their own.