Barca Consider Osimhen As Alvarez’s Alternative But Worry Over Eagles Star’s Temperament

Spanish club FC Barcelona are looking at Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as another option if they fail to sign Julián Álvarez, but there are concerns about the player’s temperament. Álvarez is Barcelona’s first choice as they plan to replace Robert Lewandowski.

However, it may be difficult to sign him from Atlético Madrid, especially as Antoine Griezmann could leave the club this summer, making Álvarez more important to the team. Because of this situation, Barcelona are now considering other strikers, with Osimhen among the players being closely watched.

The Super Eagles forward has been in very good form for Galatasaray, scoring 56 goals in 70 matches. His strength, speed and ability to score goals make him an attractive option for the Spanish side.

However, reports in Spain say Barcelona are worried about his temperament. The club believes his behaviour could be a challenge in a dressing room that demands discipline.

Osimhen has been involved in some incidents in the past, including a social media outburst directed at former Super Eagles coach Finidi George. He also had an on-field disagreement with fellow Nigeria international Ademola Lookman during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite these concerns, Osimhen remains one of the top strikers in Europe. Galatasaray are willing to sell, but only for a high transfer fee, having paid about €75m to sign him from Napoli.