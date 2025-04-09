Barca Clear Favourites To Down Dortmund

Share

Barcelona are the heavy favourites to win their Champions League quarter-final tie with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund ahead of the first leg at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys today.

The Catalan giants are on an incredible 22-game unbeaten streak, with 18 wins, and they should be expected to make the most of home advantage.

Barca’s home Champions League games have provided plenty of goalmouth action and over 3.5 goals has been a winning bet in four of their five home games in this competition, the other was a 3-0 win over Brest.

Borussia Dortmund are enduring a difficult season but they have been better in Europe than they have domestically and they may be able to contribute to the total here. BVB have scored seven goals across their last two games and they struck twice in a 3-2 defeat to the Catalan giants in the league phase in Germany.

Dortmund have also travelled to Spain already in this season’s Champions League as they went down 5-2 at Real Madrid during the league phase, so they are capable of scoring against La Liga’s big guns and these teams should be able to combine for at least four goals.

Ultimately, Barcelona have enough firepower to outgun their hosts and a 4-2 home win has a chance in the correct score market. Barca won 3-2 at Dortmund and may do a little better with home advantage in the first leg of this knockout tie, while BVB are susceptible to conceding a few goals having shipped at least four goals on three occasions this season.

Robert Lewandowski was unable to take his chance to score against his former club when Barcelona travelled to Dortmund earlier in the season but he can make the most of this new opportunity.

