Barca Bounce Back To Beat Real In Clasico

After a heartbreaking defeat by Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals, there was a very real possibility of Barcelona’s season falling apart. In recent seasons, perhaps it would.

Downgrading a potential treble to a solitary cup triumph would have been on brand not so long ago, given the club’s struggles on and off the pitch in recent years.

But this is a new Barcelona. After falling 2-0 behind in Sunday’s Clasico against arch-rivals Real Madrid – the third time in four matches they have done that – Barcelona roared back to lead 4-2 at half-time, 4-3 by the end.

After surviving some late Madrid pressure, Barcelona know victory against Espanyol on Thursday will secure a 28th league crown. A defeat for Madrid against Mallorca on Wednesday would do the job for them.

