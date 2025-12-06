Barca Bid For Consolidation In Betis Battle

Barcelona will be aiming to move four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table when they continue their campaign away to Real Betis on Saturday.

The Catalan giants will enter the match off the back of a 3-1 success over Atletico Madrid in La Liga, while Real Betis were 4-1 winners over Torrent in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, Real Betis will enter Saturday’s clash with Barcelona full of confidence, and it has the potential to be a special season for the club.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side beat Sevilla 2-0 in the Seville derby last week A end, with the result moving them onto 24 points from 14 league matches, which has left them in fifth spot in the division, boasting a record of six wins, six draws and two defeats.

Real Betis are also going well in the Europa League, sitting fifth in the overall table, while they booked their spot in the third round of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 4-1 success over fourth-tier outfit Torrent on Wednesday night.

Los Verdiblancos finished sixth in Spain’s top flight last season, but they have the potential to improve on that this term, with Pellegrini assembling a very strong squad.

Real Betis have not managed to overcome Barcelona since December 2021, but two of their last three meetings have finished level, including both league games last term Barcelona drew 2-2 with Real Betis in Seville last term, while it was 1-1 in the reverse match, but the Catalan giants are unbeaten against Los Verdiblancos in Seville since January 2011, with that fixture taking place in the Copa del Rey.

In fact, not since March 2008 have Real Betis beaten Barcelona at home in La Liga, and the visitors will arrive as the favourites, bidding to make it six straight wins in Spain’s top flight.

Hansi Flick’s side were excellent against Atletico on Tuesday night, recording a 3-1 victory, and they are currently top of the division, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who are in action on Sunday against Celta Vigo.

Barcelona have four more matches before the winter break in Spain, facing Real Betis, Osasuna and Villarreal in La Liga, in addition to a home Champions League game with Eintracht Frankfurt. Meanwhile, Saturday’s clash at San Mames sees Athletic Bilbao host Atletico Madrid, and our prediction points to a balanced 1-1 draw.

The Lions desperately needed a win against Levante and they managed to get one. Ernesto Valverde’s troops rarely concede at home this season (0.85 GPG) and we predict that they will rely on their solid defence in Saturday’s encounter.

The fact that influential attacker Inaki Williams misses out through suspension definitely supports our betting angle. Los Rojiblancos, on the other hand, have been in a fine form of late, averaging 2.00 points in the last 3 away games.

With Diego Simeone’s troops scoring only 1.00 goals per game on the road, punters from all around the globe can find value in betting on Under 2.5 goals.

Both Le Normand and Llorente remain in the recovery room, but their absence should not affect Atletico’s overall display