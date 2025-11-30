Barau To Gov. Abba: Don’t Play Politics With Insecurity, Solve Kano’s Problems

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has urged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State to refrain from politicising the challenges of insecurity and instead focus on addressing the numerous problems bedevilling the state under his watch.

Responding to the allegation by the state government that his statement was capable of undermining the ongoing security efforts in the state, at the end of the 34th Executive Council Meeting of the State, presided over by the governor, Senator Barau stated that the country’s insecurity challenges, including the incursion of part of the state by marauding bandits, needed the collaboration and support of all stakeholders to address these challenges.

The Deputy President of the Senate, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, faulted the claims of the state government and challenged them to produce the clip in which he made a statement that tends to aggravate insecurity in the state.

“The attention of the media office of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, CFR, FCNA, has been drawn to false, reckless and malicious claims by the Kano State Government through the State Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya that His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Senate, made a statement capable of undermining the security efforts in the state.

“It is unfortunate that the state government has relegated governance to this low by concocting and fabricating lies to tarnish the growing reputation of the Deputy President of the Senate.

There was no time when Senator Barau uttered any statement capable of undermining security efforts; instead, he has been at the forefront, collaborating with all stakeholders to address the insecurity challenges in parts of Kano and other areas in the country.