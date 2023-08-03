Barau Tasks Town Planners On ICT Towards Nation-Building

…As aides seek media support on service delivery

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, on Thursday, called on the Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC) to embrace Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in driving the town planning profession towards nation-building.

Barau, who spoke at the 36th induction ceremony of the newly registered town planners in Abuja, added that town planners must key into ICT to expand the frontiers of their profession for national development.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Idris Abiola Ajimobi, the Deputy President of the Senate, reiterated that ICT had come to stay and that its various innovations would continue to add value to all industries and institutions in the country.

He congratulated the newly inducted members of TOPREC and charged them to be good ambassadors of their profession.

In his address of welcome, the President of TOPREC, Isyaku Muhtar Kura charged the new inductees to apply the TOPREC Act, code of conduct and practice regulations in the discharge of their duties as town planners.

Meanwhile, aides to Barau, have sought the support of the media organisations covering the Senate in the discharge of their duties to their principal and by extension, in the coverage and reportage of activities at the office of the Deputy President of the Senate.

The aides sought support during a familiarisation visit to the journalists covering the Senate at the Press Centre, Abuja.

Led by the Chief of Staff to the Deputy President of the Senate, Professor Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi, the aides sought collaboration between them and members of the Senate Press Corps.

The Chief of Staff who spoke on behalf of the aides, said: “We have come to familiarise with you as strategic partners in the discharge of our duties to our principal, the Deputy President of the Senate and in particular, on coverage and reportage of activities at office of the DSP.

“Our Principal is a friend of the media and will cherish a good working relationship with you.

His Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, is one of you, having covered the Senate as a journalist from 2015 to 2019.

“Our offices are open at all times to you all, for whatever useful information is needed and access to the DSP for official matters in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

The Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Special Duties, Idris Ajimobi, was also part of the team.