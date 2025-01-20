Barau Not Behind Cancellation Of Kwankwaso’s Appointment –Group

Share

An All Progressives Congress Support Group in Kano State insists Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has no hand in the alleged cancellation of Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso’s appointment as one of the Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA) directors.

Kwankwaso’s appointment was said to have been cancelled by the Federal Government for undisclosed reasons.

The development did not go down well with him and some of his supporters who took to social media to accuse Barau of engineering the alleged cancellation.

In a statement yesterday, the spokesman for the group Tijjani Danmai Kirki said Barau had nothing to do with the said cancellation because he was not privy to the appointment.

He said: “In any case, appointment and or review of it is nothing new to government because after appointing a person, a technical committee would be set up to re-examine his suitability or other – wise.

