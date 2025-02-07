Barau Moves To Turn 558 Young Farmers Into Millionaires

Share

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin yesterday said he had initiated a N2.79 billion loan scheme aimed at transforming 558 young farmers in the North West into millionaires.

He said the Barau Initiative for Agricultural Revolution in the North West (BIARN) will provide financial support, modern farming techniques, and strategic partnerships to empower young farmers in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

According to him, three beneficiaries will be selected from each of the 186 local government areas within the seven states, with each farmer receiving N5 million in interest-free funding, amounting to N2.79 billion in total disbursements.

Addressing reporters, Barau, represented by his Special Adviser on Policy and Monitoring, Prof. Bashir Muhammad Fagge, said: “Food security is paramount and at the top of the agenda of progressive nations globally.

“Without it, you are insecure at the individual, family, local government, state, and country levels.”

Share

Please follow and like us: