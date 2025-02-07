New Telegraph

February 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Barau Moves To…

Barau Moves To Turn 558 Young Farmers Into Millionaires

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin yesterday said he had initiated a N2.79 billion loan scheme aimed at transforming 558 young farmers in the North West into millionaires.

He said the Barau Initiative for Agricultural Revolution in the North West (BIARN) will provide financial support, modern farming techniques, and strategic partnerships to empower young farmers in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

According to him, three beneficiaries will be selected from each of the 186 local government areas within the seven states, with each farmer receiving N5 million in interest-free funding, amounting to N2.79 billion in total disbursements.

Addressing reporters, Barau, represented by his Special Adviser on Policy and Monitoring, Prof. Bashir Muhammad Fagge, said: “Food security is paramount and at the top of the agenda of progressive nations globally.

“Without it, you are insecure at the individual, family, local government, state, and country levels.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Oversight Of Security Agencies Paramount In Devt –Abbas
Read Next

Experts: High Interest Rate Spread Hurts Nigeria’s Economy
Share
Copy Link
×