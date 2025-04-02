Barau Mourns Abbas Sanusi’s Death 

Share

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has described the death of the Galadiman Kano, Abbas Sanusi, as a great loss to Nigeria, mourning him as a bridge-builder, elder statesman, and revered traditional leader par excellence.

The late prince, who was the father of the Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Abbas, passed away at the age of 92 in Kano.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau described the deceased as an elder statesman whose contributions to the growth and development of the Kano emirate and Kano State were immeasurable.

He urged the family of the late prince to find solace in the fact that he was a devout Muslim who dedicated his life and resources to worshipping Allah (SWT) and assisting humanity.

“The demise of our father, Galadiman Kano, is a great loss that creates a huge vacuum that cannot be easily filled.

“He played a pivotal role in the development and growth of the Kano emirate, Kano State, and the entire North. We have lost a father, a mentor, and a role model,” he said.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to forgive the late leader’s shortcomings, grant him Jannatul Firdaus, and give his family, associates, and the entire Kano emirate the strength to bear the loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family of our late father, especially the chairman of our party, APC in Kano, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, as well as the Kano emirate, Kano State, and all his loved ones. May Allah (SWT) grant him Jannatul Firdaus and give all those he left behind the strength to bear this loss,” he said.

The Deputy President of the Senate arrived in Kano on Wednesday, after which he proceeded to the funeral at the Gandu Cemetery in the Kano State metropolis.

