Barau Leads Senators On Condolence Visit To Late Bauchi’s Family

The Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, on Tuesday led a Senate delegation to the family of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, who passed away on November 27.

Barau, who presided over plenary, made the announcement after the Chamber adopted a motion sponsored by Senator Shehu Buba (APC, Bauchi) mourning the demise of the eminent Islamic scholar.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo) also proposed that Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi be immortalised, a suggestion adopted by the lawmakers.

Moving the motion, Senator Umar described the late Sheikh as one of Nigeria’s most eminent Islamic scholars, a spiritual bridge-builder, a moral compass, and a revered father figure, whose passing left a significant void in religious scholarship and national moral guidance.

Born on June 29, 1927, in Nafada—then part of Bauchi State and now in Gombe State—Sheikh Dahiru hailed from a distinguished Fulani scholarly lineage. His paternal roots were in present-day Bauchi State, while his maternal ancestry traced to Gombe State.

Senator Umar highlighted Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s global recognition for his profound knowledge, equating it to that of a professor of Qur’anic memorisation and exegesis. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest Mufassirun (Qur’anic interpreters) of the modern era, delivering Tafsir continuously from 1948 to 2023—a span of 75 years.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi dedicated his life to teaching, spiritual guidance, community service, and promoting peace and unity across Nigeria.

He fathered 100 children, equally split between males and females, with 84 fully memorising the Holy Qur’an. Six of his children hold doctorate degrees, and within his extended family of 820 persons, he produced 400 Qur’an memorisers.

The Senate delegation observed a minute of silence in honour of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.