Barau, Kano North APC Back Tinubu’s 2nd Term Agenda

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, and the entire All Progressives Congress (APC) Northern Kano Supporters have passed votes of confidence on President Bola Tinubu’s second term agenda.

This is even as Jibrin officially commissioned the recently upgraded Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, in Kano State into now the Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo yesterday.

President Tinubu approved the conversion of the Federal Polytechnic to Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo as sought by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin.

They believed that the President’s love for the Kano North Senatorial District is enough to secure their votes for his continuation in office beyond 2027.

