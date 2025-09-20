Barau Grants ₦800m Scholarships To 1,000 Students In Kano

…Pledges Sustained Support for Education

In a bold move to fight illiteracy and empower young Nigerians, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has awarded full scholarships to 1,000 students, each worth more than ₦800,000.

The programme, unveiled at Bayero University Kano, was designed to tackle financial challenges youths are facing and provide an opportunity for them to acquire quality education.

Senator Barau said the initiative reflects his conviction that “a nation can only secure its future when its young people are educated and empowered.”

Represented at the ceremony by Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, who represents Kano South, Barau stressed that education remains his foremost priority.

“This gesture is aimed at eradicating illiteracy and guaranteeing a brighter tomorrow for our country. We will continue to invest in the education of our youths because it is the surest way to national development.”

He urged the beneficiaries to take full advantage of what he described as a “golden opportunity,” reminding them that the scholarships are not merely financial assistance but a call to service and excellence.

Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, in his personal capacity, also supported the beneficiaries with twenty thousand Naira each, as transport fares back to their respective destinations.

State Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Atah, commended Senator Barau’s foresight, calling the scheme “an exemplary act of public service.”

Atah appealed to other political leaders and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture, noting that the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of funding education.

The minister also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership style, highlighting ongoing federal efforts to improve infrastructure, healthcare, education, economic growth and national security.

“This scholarship aligns perfectly with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he noted.

Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Professor Haruna Musa, described education as the backbone of any nation’s development and lauded the Deputy Senate President’s intervention as timely and transformative.

“Support such as this goes a long way in strengthening our academic institutions and nurturing the next generation of leaders,” he added.

Fathiyya Musa and Hauwa Abubakar Ibrahim were among the beneficiaries of the scholarship. They appreciated the kind gesture of the Deputy President of the Senate and pledged to make maximum utilisation of the opportunity.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the three geopolitical zones of Kano State.