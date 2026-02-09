Barau, Ganduje APC Factions Hold Parallel Meetings In Kano

The two factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, led by Senator Barau Jibrin and Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, have taken a new dimension with the two leaders holding parallel meetings at the Municipal Local Government Area of the State.

The parallel stakeholders’ meetings, which were originally planned to promote unity and strengthen internal cohesion, were instead held at different venues, reflecting growing divisions and rivalry among party leaders.

The Ganduje factional meeting was attended by the APC Chairman of Kano Municipal, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Mai Fata Sharada, Muntari Ishaq Yakasai, Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, Engr. Sagir Koki, Hon. Salim Hashim Gwangwazo, Nura Hussain, Hon. Nabil Sarki Daneji, Hon. Ibrahim Kankarofi, Hon. Kabiru Labour, Alhaji Kabiru Rabi’u, Malam Garba Yusuf Abubakar, Hon. Aliko Shuaibu Mukhtar, as well as some commissioners and special advisers. Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada was said to have sent his apologies.

Meanwhile, another meeting loyal to Senator Barau I. Jibrin was held at Sultanate Suite under the leadership of Hon. Salisu Maje Ahmad Gwangwazo and Malam Muhammad Ibrahim Kankarofi.

The gathering was attended by key party members and former public office holders, who reportedly discussed strategies and passed resolutions on the future of the party.

The leadership crisis within the APC in Kano Municipal predates the defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to the party, as disagreements have long existed between supporters of Ganduje and those loyal to Senator Barau.

Political analysts warn that unless urgent steps are taken to reconcile the factions ahead of the 2027 general elections, the continued division could weaken the party’s chances in the area and provide an opportunity for the opposition NNPP, led by the Kwankwasiyya movement, to gain political ground.

