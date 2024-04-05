Barau Emerges Acting Speaker Of Ecowas Parliament

Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, yesterday, emerged as the acting Speaker of the Sixth Legislature of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Barau, who is the leader of the Nigerian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, emerged during the inaugural session of the assembly in Abuja. He was first nominated as the 1st Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament by Rep Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante and seconded by Senator Ireti Kingibe.

In accordance with the rotational system established by Decision A/DEC. 6/06/06 of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, the Speakership of the Sixth Legislature of the sub-regional body has been zoned to the Republic of Togo. However, during the inauguration of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS, the delegation of the Republic of Togo was not present; hence, a Speaker Pro-tempore, Edwin Melvin Snowe JR, a Liberian, was elected. Snowe JR presided over the inaugural session of the Parliament, including the election of the four deputy speakers. He said in order not to create a vacuum, Barau as the 1st Deputy Speaker, will act as the Speaker of the Parliament pending when the Togolese delegation is inaugurated.