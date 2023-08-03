Barau Congratulates Ganduje On Emergence As APC National Chairman

Senator Jibrin Barau, the Deputy Senate President has joined a host of others to congratulate the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as he emerged as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Barau in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ismail Mudashir promised to work with the former Governor to take the party to the next level.

With Ganduje in charge of the APC’s operations, according to a statement made available to newsmen, the ruling party would be reinforced and repositioned for the benefit of all of its members.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC, which took place on Thursday at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, Ganduje was chosen as the National Chairman.

Reacting to the development, Barau said with the vast experience of the former Kano State governor, the conflict resolution mechanism of the APC would be enhanced to reduce internal wrangling.

Barau said, “His Excellency is coming on board with enormous experience spanning decades in politics and governance. With him piloting the affairs of our party, internal democracy would prevail. We thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors, and other stakeholders of our party for the endorsement of His Excellency, Ganduje.”

He wished the former governor luck in his new position and promised to work with him to advance the party.

Ajibola Basiru, a former Senate spokesman from Osun State, was also congratulated by him for becoming the party’s national secretary.