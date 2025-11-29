The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has cautioned the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, against politicising security matters, urging him to focus on addressing the various challenges confronting the state.

Barau issued this caution on Friday in response to the allegation made at the end of the 34th State Executive Council Meeting, chaired by the governor.

According to the lawmaker, Governor Yusuf’s recent comments could undermine ongoing security operations in the country.

He, however, insisted that Nigeria’s security crisis—including the activities of bandits in parts of Kano—requires collective effort and cooperation from all stakeholders.

This statement was released by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir. The Deputy Senate President dismissed the government’s accusation and dared officials to present any video evidence showing he made remarks capable of worsening insecurity in the state.

“The attention of the media office of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, CFR, FCNA, has been drawn to false, reckless and malicious claims by the Kano State Government through the State Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya that His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Senate, made a statement capable of undermining the security efforts in the state.

“It is unfortunate that the state government has relegated governance to this low by concocting and fabricating lies to tarnish the growing reputation of the Deputy President of the Senate.

There was no time when Senator Barau uttered any statement capable of undermining security efforts; instead, he has been at the forefront, collaborating with all stakeholders to address the insecurity challenges in parts of Kano and other areas in the country.

“We challenge them to produce the clip in which the Deputy President of the Senate made any statement that could undermine security efforts,” he said.

The Deputy President of the Senate, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, urged the Kano State Governor to wake up from slumber and take charge of the affairs of the state to return Kano to the path of prosperity.

“Until governance was relegated to the background, our beloved state, Kano, used to be a very close second to Lagos in terms of prosperity, but unfortunately, misgovernance has eroded this. We have everything necessary to restore the glorious days of our state, but the governor is not taking steps in that direction,” he said.

To contribute to the enhancement of security in the state, Senator Barau has provided operational vehicles to all police formations in his senatorial district and some parts of the state, and has also offered motorcycles to all policemen serving in Kano North Senatorial District.

Additionally, he renovated parts of the Kano State police headquarters and constructed police stations in different parts of the state. He had also rendered similar assistance to the Department of State Services (DSS) in the state.

“The Deputy President of the Senate has also facilitated the establishment of the training college of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gwarzo, the Nigeria Police Service Commission training institute in Kabo, and the Nigeria Immigration Service training school in Bichi, which are all being constructed.

“He has also installed solar-powered streetlights throughout his senatorial district and other parts of the state to facilitate effective nighttime patrols. Senator Barau has made significant contributions to the enhancement of security in Kano State.

“The state government should emulate him and not cast aspersions on his personality,” he said.