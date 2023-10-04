Barau, Bamidele Mourn Tribune Correspondent, Tijani Adeyemi

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has mourned the Senate Correspondent of the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper, Tijani Yunusa Adeyemi, who died on Wednesday.

Until his death, Adeyemi was an active member of the Senate Press Corps, the umbrella body of journalists covering the Senate.

Barau, in a condolence message to the Senate Press Corps, signed by his spokesperson, Ismail Mudashir, extolled the virtues of the deceased.

Describing the late Adeyemi as a dedicated and committed journalist who covered the Parliament diligently, the Deputy President of the Senate prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Aljanatul Firdausi.

“Adeyemi was a perfect gentleman, hardworking and had a good working relationship with his colleagues and others. Over the years, he covered the proceedings and other activities of the parliament to the best of his ability.

“May Allah SWT grant him Aljanatul Firdausi and give all those he left behind the strength to bear his passage. Amin, ” he said.

The Deputy President of the Senate also condoled the management of the African Newspapers of Nigeria Ltd, the publisher of the Nigerian Tribune over Adeyemi’s passage.

Also, the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele expressed shock over the death of Adeyemi.

In a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs on Wednesday, Bamidele condoled Adeyemi’s family members, management and staff of Nigerian Tribune, Senate Press Corps and Nigerian Union of Journalists at large over his sudden death

Bamidele therefore, prayed that God Almighty would comfort all family members that the departed soul left behind.

The statement read in part: “I am shocked to hear about the sudden death of my own brother and friend, Mr Tijani Adeyemi, who was Senate Correspondent, Nigerian Tribune until his death on Wednesday morning.

“Late Adeyemi was a committed, consummate and dedicated journalist, who stood for a saner Nigeria until his death. He passed away when we needed him most and when least expected.

“He will be greatly missed by his colleagues in the Senate Press Corps, especially given his commitment to promoting peaceful co-existence in their ranks.

“He was a thoroughbred professional, who devoted his life, energy and time to objective reportage of legislative plenaries, activities of standing communities and oversight functions of the Senate.

“I, therefore, pray that God will grant his family members fortitude to bear the loss at a time they earnestly crave most his fatherly care, love and support. But we thank God for a life of great impact he graciously lived.”

End.