Barau, Bamidele, Lawan Hail Tinubu’s Victory At Supreme Court

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has hailed the Supreme Court judgement affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, described the judgement as a victory for democracy, urging the appellants to join hands with President Tinubu to address the challenges facing the country.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the appeals by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

While urging the appellants to accept the ruling by the apex court in good faith, he commended the justices of the court for upholding the verdict of the electorate who voted for President Tinubu during the presidential election.

“The legal battle is over with today’s judgement of the Supreme Court, affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25, 2023, presidential election. Nigerians have won, democracy has won, and the country will be better for it.

“I commend the justices of the Supreme Court for upholding the verdict of the Nigerian electorate who voted for President Tinubu during the presidential election.

“It is now time for all to team up with the president to actualise his lofty programmes and policies for the development of our country as captured in the Renewed Hope Agenda,’’ he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to come up with legislation to support the various initiatives of the executive for the revival of the economy, attainment of sustainable peace, unity and development of Nigeria as a whole.

Also, in his reaction, the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, while celebrating the victory of the President at the apex court, observed that the judiciary “is one of the most consistent, dependable and reliable democratic institutions that still stand for and with the oppressed in this federation. It is therefore amoral and immoral for any political actor or party to subject the judiciary to media trial rather than abiding by the rules of law.

“Judiciary has never been vilified in the recent history of this federation by petitioners who at different times benefitted tremendously from the independence and neutrality of the judiciary,” the senate leader noted with grave concern.

Similarly, the President of the Ninth Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, congratulated President Bola Tinubu, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Lawan, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, described Tinubu’s victory as “a legal vindication that further strengthens the nation’s democratic process.”

The former President of the Senate urged Nigerians to rally behind the President for a stronger and more prosperous nation.

He commended the Supreme Court Justices for staying committed to upholding the rule of law; as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their unwavering support and steadfast determination throughout this entire legal process.

The statement reads, “I extend our heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on their resounding victory at the Supreme Court, today, over the 2023 Presidential Election.

“This momentous triumph signifies not only a legal vindication but also reinforces the trust and confidence the Nigerian people have placed in the leadership of President Tinubu and the APC.

“The Supreme Court’s decision further strengthens the democratic process in our great nation, thereby upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and transparency. We commend the Supreme Court justices for their unbiased and diligent evaluation of the case, demonstrating their commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“We also commend the APC for their unwavering support and steadfast determination throughout this entire legal process. The party’s unity, resilience, and commitment to the ideals of democracy have undoubtedly contributed to this significant victory.

“It is a testament to the strength of our democracy that all parties involved have respected the democratic process and accepted the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“As President Tinubu and the APC forge ahead with their “Renewed Hope” agenda, we are confident that Nigeria will experience a new era of prosperity, stability, and progress.

“We are optimistic that President Tinubu’s leadership will lead to inclusive governance, job creation, improved infrastructure, and increased investments, benefiting all Nigerians.

“We extend our congratulations once again to President Bola Tinubu and the APC on this landmark Supreme Court victory. We urge all Nigerians to rally behind President Tinubu’s vision for a stronger and more prosperous nation, ensuring unity and progress for all citizens.”