July 24, 2023
Barau appoints Abdullahi CoS, Ajimobi’s son SA

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau yesterday appointed Prof. Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi as his Chief of Staff and Prof. Bashir Muhammad Fagge as his Special Adviser (Policy & Monitoring).

He also appointed Daily Trust Deputy General Editor Ismail Mudashir as his Special Adviser (Media & Publicity). In a statement by his media office, Barau also named Idris, son of the late former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, as Special Adviser (Special Duties); Yusuf Aliyu Tumfafi, Special Adviser (Political); Mrs. Ngozi Ndawi Nkemdirim, a pioneer staff of the National Assembly, Special Adviser (Administration); and Shitu Madaki Kunchi, Special Assistant (Media & Publicity). Barau, who represents Kano North, said the appointees were selected based on their track record. He said the appointments take immediate effect.

