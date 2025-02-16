Baraje Islamic Centre Introduces Vocational Training, Graduates 180

Share

No fewer than 53 people have benefited from the skills acquisition training programme organised by the Abubakar Kawu Baraje Foundation (AKBF) in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, towards making them self-reliant.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Barr. AbdulKadir Adelodun (SAN), who disclosed this at the 28th graduation of the students of Abubakar Kawu Baraje Centre for Arabic and Islamic Studies, Gerewu, Ilorin, said the beneficiaries were trained in six different vocations that could transform their lives and make them useful not only to themselves but also the society.

Adelodun, who was represented by Ambassador Sheikh AbdulAzeez, said the people were trained in the production and packaging of liquid soaps, air freshener disinfectants like dettol, and school chalk production, among others.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Management Board of Abubakar Kawu Baraje Centre for Arabic and Islamic Studies, Justice Soliu Mohammed, had disclosed that 180 pupils and students were graduating in various areas of training at the institute.

He said the management has ensured a high level of discipline among the students and staff of the institute in order to sustain the high standard that the institute is known for.

Mohammed said the certificates of the institute are recognised by tertiary institutions for admission not only in Nigeria but also globally.

He praised the Founder of the institute, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje for his consistent support, and solicited more in order to move the institute to greater heights.

In his remarks, the Founder of AKBF, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, said skill acquisition training has been added to the institute’s programmes in order to make the graduates of the Centre self-employed, as well as employers of labour.

“Our students are being trained in the production and packaging of liquid soap, air fresheners, and disinfectants, like Dettol, hypo, Rizal and school chalk. The training is aimed at making our graduates self-sustaining and also become manufacturers in the nearest future.”.

Baraje noted that the graduates of the institute would eventually be comfortable and less dependent on white-collar jobs after undergoing the skills acquisition training programmes while in school.

He admonished Nigerian youths to shun the get-rich-quick syndrome, adding that “as Alfa (Arabists), we must be employable and not pursue riches overnight.”

Baraje commended the management and staff of the Centre, as well as the students for doing the centre proud, urging the graduates to be good ambassadors of their families, Islam, Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria and their alma mata.

