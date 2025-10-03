Barack, Michelle Obama Celebrate 33rd Wedding Anniversary

The 44th President of the United States (US), Barack Obama and his wife Michelle on Friday marked their 33 years of marriage.

Taking to his social media page, the former American President wrote, ­“The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!”

In response, Michelle also took to his page and wrote, “We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said ‘I do.’

“Happy anniversary, @BarackObama! I’m so lucky to go through life with you”. The couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992, in a private ceremony in Chicago.

“Since then, they have built a life together, raising two daughters, Malia and Sasha, and navigating the ups and downs of public life.

Throughout his presidency and beyond, Obama said Michelle has been a constant source of support and inspiration for him.