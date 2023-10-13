Baptist Vocational, Idia College, Benin Tech Reign Supreme Cadet At MTN CHAMPS Benin

The race to win ‘Golden Tickets’ to MTN CHAMPS Grand Finale billed to hold in Abuja on December 2, intensified on Day 2 of MTN CHAMPS Benin, with the finals of most events being decided at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

Athletes from Baptist Vocational put up a strong showing to dominate the team standings in the Cadet category of the boys’ and girls’ events, leading the male class with 49 points, ahead of Vision and Young Scholars Academy who have garnered 20 points and 16 points respectively.

In the girls’ U-14 events, Baptist Vocational topped the teams with 42 points, with Team Anointed following with 16 points, while Supreme Royal International Schools is currently in 3rd place with 11 points, just one point ahead of Busy International (10 points).

In the Youth category (U-17), Benin Tech led the boys’ standings with 20 points, ahead of Word of Faith School (18 points), Baptist Vocational who are 3rd with 16 points, and Divine Excellence 4th with 13 points.

Idia College led the female category with 16 points, with Redeemer Academy and Lord’s Own tying for 2nd with 10 points each, while Baptist Vocational follows with 8 points.

Baptist Vocational’s Juliet Ukpeni who won Bronze in the 100m and High Jump, and also finished Top 3 in the 400m has amassed 1767 points to dominate the female category of the Cadet age group. She is followed by Favour Ekejiuba (1412 points) who clinched 100m Silver and also finished

Top 3 in the 400m. Winner of the girls’ 100m, Adaeze Ezeh who clocked a Personal Best (PB) of 12.95s, is third overall with 778 points.

Benjamin Progress, also of Baptist Vocational, has the highest number of points in the Cadet Boys’ category with 844 points, having competed in the 400m and High jump. Micheal Aniche follows with 704 points gained from his 400m GOLD. Wisdom Lucky’s 555 points puts him in 3rd place in the Cadet Boys’ overall standings.

Korie Ngozi’s 902 points have placed her in the top position in the Girls’ Youth category. She competed in the 400m and Discus where she won GOLD. Divine Eke follows with 760 points while her teammate Divine Uyi is 3rd with 741 points, with the pair winning GOLD and Silver respectively in the 400m.

Best Osahon leads the standings in the Boys’ Youth category with 929 points, having raced in both the 100m and 400m. Favour Oboh competed in the 100m and Discus and is in 2nd place overall with 775 points, while Austine Osayomwanbo follows with 746 points with a Silver in the Discus throw.

Top 3 finishes in both the 100m and 100m Hurdles amassed 1813 points for Faith Osamuyi, propelling her to lead the Female Junior category. She posted a PB of 12.16s to claim Silver in the 100m. Elizabeth Edeyaru participated in the 100m Hurdles where she nicked Silver, and the Javelin, and followed with 1110 points, while the GOLD medallist in the 100m, Victoria Olaniyi is 3rd overall with 973 points.

For the Junior Boys, Isaac Miracle Chukwuike, the 400m champion, gained 844 points to top the overall standings ahead of Showers Ushie, the 100m GOLD medallist who has 830 points, while Isaac Egberebo follows with 821 points from his 100m Silver.

The Best 10 Athletes from each leg of MTN CHAMPS will be sponsored to the Grand Final in Abuja, with the overall Top 10 Athletes across all four legs to be awarded the 10 Golden Tickets to join the MoC Athletics Academy.