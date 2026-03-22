The Executive Committee of the Nigerian Baptist Convention has approved the nomination of Rev. Dr. David Olusola Idowu as President-Elect, setting the stage for a leadership transition within the Convention. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Nigerian Baptist Convention PRO, Rev. Eben Durodola.

Rev. Dr. Idowu, who currently serves as the Senior Pastor of Ajayi Dahunsi Memorial Baptist Church, Ilasamaja, Mushin, Lagos, was endorsed following the recommendation of the Convention’s Search Committee.

The Committee, after what it described as a thorough and prayerful process, presented him as the nominee to succeed the incumbent President, Rev. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji, who will be completing his 5-year single term by April due to the attainment of the mandatory retirement age of sixty-five (65years) in August 2026 for Baptist Clergymen.