Baptist Conference Harps On Moderation, Speaks Against Extravagant Weddings, Burials

The Baptist Theological Seminary, Kaduna, has tasked Christians across the country to embrace modesty and Christ-centered values in their wedding and burial ceremonies, warning that the growing culture of extravagance among believers contradicts biblical teachings and burdens families financially. This charge was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 65th Annual Ministers’ Conference of the Seminary, held recently, with the theme “The Authority of Scripture and the Mission of the Church in Troubled Times.”

Jointly signed by the Chairman of the Seminary’s Board of Governors, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, and the Acting President, Rev. Dr. Mannaseh Panpe, the communiqué described the rising trend of flamboyant weddings and burials as “unbiblical and morally distracting,” urging ministers to guide their members toward modest and meaningful celebrations that reflect the spirit of Christ. According to the communiqué, many Christians now prioritize social status over spiritual values, turning weddings and funerals into displays of wealth and competition rather than occasions of gratitude and sober reflection. “Our celebrations must reflect Christ, not competition.

Ministers must model modest living and teach contentment as a Christian virtue,” the communiqué noted. The Conference further warned that silence on moral decay, corruption, and injustice weakens the Church’s prophetic voice, urging ministers to remain bold in speaking truth to power and upholding the Church’s role as the conscience of the nation.

Reaffirming the supremacy of the Holy Scriptures, the leaders said obedience to God’s Word remains the foundation for spiritual revival and societal renewal. They called on ministers to live exemplary lives of honesty, humility, and compassion. On civic responsibility, the Conference lamented the low level of political participation among Christians and urged pastors to mobilise their members to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections. They maintained that political involvement is both a moral and civic duty that can promote righteous leadership.

The communiqué commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kaduna state Governor Uba Sani for efforts towards unity and improved security, while urging government at all levels to consolidate reforms, promote peace building, and ensure justice for victims of violence. It also cautioned that the United States Senate’s proposal to list Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged religious freedom violations could have adverse effects on national security by limiting access to defense and counter-terrorism support. Amid the prevailing economic hardship, the Conference appealed to the government to pursue people-centered policies guided by justice, equity, and the fear of God, stressing that national prosperity must be built on moral integrity and compassion for citizens.