Baptism Of Fire For Nistelrooy As Leicester Host West Ham

Share

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s successful interim period as manager of Manchester United has landed him his first permanent job in the Premier League, and he will take charge of the struggling Leicester for the first time on today.

The Dutchman was in the stands to watch his new club lose 4-1 at Brentford on Saturday and is tasked with stopping the rot at the King Power Stadium, with the Foxes now having drawn one and lost five of their last six competitive games.

West Ham suffered a dread ful Saturday of their own as they were torn apart in the first half against Arsenal, losing 5-2 to leave them 14th in the table heading into the first-midweek game of the Premier League season.

It has been something of a rollercoaster for Hammers fans this season, who have seen their side beat Manchester United and Newcastle but suffer heavy defeats against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.

One almost ever-present in Leicester’s games this season has been an abundance of goals. Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matches, with the only exception being a 3-0 defeat to van Nistelrooy’s Manchester United.

There have been goals at both ends in five of their six home league games, and they face a West Ham side that have scored in six of their seven away games this season, keeping only two clean sheets.

Share

Please follow and like us: