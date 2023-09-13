BAP Productions announces arrival in Cinema

BAP Productions has announced the arrival of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti the movie in Silverbird Cinema,Victoria Island for one week beginning Friday September 8, 2023. This landmark film marks a new era in the company’s illustrious journey and showcases its passion for creating captivating movies for global audiences. Directed by the visionary Bolanle Austen-Peters, ‘Funmilayo RansomeKuti’ is notable for its brilliant storytelling, unique characters, and stunning craftsmanship.

The film follows the story of Fela’s mother, Funmilayo RansomeKuti from her pioneering days as the first female student at Abeokuta Grammar School to her marriage to Israel RansomeKuti. Together, they challenge oppression and create the Abeokuta Women’s Union, igniting a fierce battle against colonial and traditional rulers. This narrative artfully contrasts FRK’s tireless activism with her delicate balancing act as a wife and mother, revealing the indomitable spirit of a woman who changed the course of history. This film emerges as one contribution to the important conversations people are having now around women, identity and the constant push for equality.

The phenomenal cast features groundbreaking performances from Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Ibrahim Suleiman, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami, Keppy Ekpeyoung, Adunni Ade, Omowunmi Dada, Patrick Diabuah and others. Austen-Peters, the driving force behind the film, expressed her enthusiasm on where the film might be headed, stating, “Submitting Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti for Nigeria’s Oscars consideration is a humbling and exhilarating experience. Our team poured heart and soul into this project, and this submission is a testament to their unwavering dedication.”

In the wake of its limited cinema release, “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” has garnered enthusiastic acclaim from both critics and the general public. “In the end this film will be historically significant not because of how well it represents the past but how powerfully it inspires our future. Because Funmilayo is a love story, a story of self-discovery, self assertion. It is also a hero’s tale inspiring in us the courage to speak truth to power and the commitment to a cause bigger than self. Funmilayo is also an important idea.

Change is possible when we choose to act. An idea that the only ceiling to leave unbroken is the sky and that environmental, cultural and political bias only calls to the warrior within us to stand. Funmilayo is simply a profound and provocative cinematic experience. And by all measure an artistic success,” notes renowned writer, filmmaker, TV content producer, and a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States, Femi Odugbemi.