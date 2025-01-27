Baobab Nigeria Support SMEs With Over N323bn Loans Disbursed

Share

Baobab Microfinance, a leading provider of financial services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro-entrepreneurs has further showcased its commitment to empowering businesses across Nigeria reaching over 407,000 customers.

With a total loan volume exceeding 323 billion Naira, Baobab has played a pivotal role in supporting the growth and development of countless businesses, contributing significantly to economic development and job creation in Nigeria.

This is a statement of the company’s mission to empower small businesses in Nigeria. “At Baobab, we place our customers at the heart of our strategy and enhance more ways to build a sustainable financially inclusive society,” said Eric Ntumba, AG CEO, Baobab Nigeria.

“These numbers reflect not just loans but opportunities for growth, innovation, and resilience for not only our customers but the society at large.

Every loan we disburse shows our dedication to empowering individuals and businesses” He further commented, “In a time like this, seeing business ideas come alive is what we look forward to achieving at Baobab.

Granting credit facilities to small businesses across Nigeria sets the country on a path for advancement and development and this is one key role we desire to fill in the financial services sector.

