Banyana Midfielder Complains Of Weather

Banyana Banyana midfielder, Nomvula Kgoale has told a South African newspaper, Sowetan that the environmental condition in Nigeria is tough as they prepare for today’s match. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), conscious of the harsh weather conditions for both teams, applied to CAF to push the kick-off of the match by an hour to a more clement 5 pm time.

The South Africans on their path arrived on Sunday to have enough time to acclimatise. According to the Sowetan report, the Banyana midfield workhorse, Kgoale has urged her teammates to be mentally strong to deal with their traditional foes, the Super Falcons, narrating how the conditions in Abuja are a bit abnormal for them, albeit she was confident they’ll acclimatise.

“It’s extremely important to be mentally tough. We know that Nigeria are a very tough opponent to play against, they’ve won WAFCON so many times and they’ve done well at the World Cups as well,” Kgoale reportedly said. “Back at home the air is much thinner and over here it’s much heavier but I’ve played in the United States for almost six years, and I know how to play in this kind of weather, you almost feel like you are breathing heat. The grass is also heavier but I am sure that in two days we would’ve adjusted.” she said.