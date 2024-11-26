Banky W, Wife Celebrate Seven Years Of Marital Bliss

Share

Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W has pledged his undying love to his wife, Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington as they celebrates their 7th wedding anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, Banky W marked the milestone by pouring appreciation on his wife for all she had been to him through the years of their marriage.

He also shared beautiful adorable moment they both shared throughout the 7 years.

Sharing photos, the singer turned politician promised to love her forever and always, in an heartfelt note.

He wrote: “Thank you for seeing who I was before I became him.

“Thank you for choosing me, 7 years and counting. Thank you for being my heart and building our home and family, I love you now, always and eternally.

Happy 7th Anniversary, baby. Truly, madly, deeply.

– Bubba

“PS: The first time I heard this song, I thought of you and the world we are creating for our boys. I was always a bit nervous about becoming a husband and a father, but you make it easy.

“I’m a better man because you chose me. I’m a greater man because you love me. We don’t have it all figured out, but we don’t need to – because we’ve got each other and we’ve got Christ at the center.

“In Jesus’ name, nothing will ever break our 3-fold cord. Here’s to the next 43 years or more, until eternity and beyond.”

