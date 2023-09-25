Banky W Speaks On Why He Joined Politics

Popular Nigerian musician cum politician, Olubankole Wellington, better known as Banky W has finally opened up on the motivation behind his move into politics, despite being a pastor.

Speaking during a recent interview with BBC, the singer, who is also a Nollywood actor, explained that he took on both roles to demonstrate that individuals with good intentions can serve the public and engage in government activities.

Reacting to the recent judgment by the National Assembly petitions tribunal that called for a supplementary election for the House of Representatives seat in the Eti Osa local government area, the music producer expressed his belief that it is still possible for him to emerge victorious in the race.

On the sideline of the interview, Banky W spoke on the passing of the popular Afrobeat star, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Banky W emphasized the importance of conducting thorough investigations to uncover the true cause of the singer’s demise.

It would be recalled that in the 2023 general elections earlier this year, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the Labour Party (LP), candidate, Thaddeus Attah, as the winner of the House of Representatives seat in Eti Osa local government area.

Banky W came second in the polls as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate