Banky W Speaks On Undergoing Vasectomy Surgery

Nigerian singer and politician, Olubankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, has hinted on undergoing a vasectomy surgery.
Vasectomy is a surgery and permanent birth control that a man may choose to have if they do not want to father any more children.
In celebration of mother’s day, Banky W took to his Instagram page on Sunday, March 30, 2025, describing his wife, Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington, as the ‘greatest boy-mom of all time’.
The singer expressed love for Adesuwa and their kids, adding that he will not consider having another child.
He wrote, “Susu, you make this look easy and so beautiful. Hazaiah and Hezekiah are blessed to have you, and I am, too. I’m so grateful for our family, and I’m so glad you’re mine. Happy Mothering Day to the greatest boy-mom of all time.
“I love you, Shuga. If I could do it all again, I’d find you sooner. Life doesn’t come with a manual. It comes with a mother.”
“Happy Mothering Day! Vasectomy Now Loading Though Love Our Kids. But No More Please LOL”.