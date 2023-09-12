Banky W Finds Hope As Tribunal Orders Supplementary Election In Eti Osa

Nollywood actor turned politician, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W seems to have hope again in his political pursuit as the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal ordered a supplementary election of the House of Representatives for Eti Osa Federal Constituency.

New Telegraph reports that the parliamentary election petitions tribunal on Monday sacked the Labour Party (LP) candidate who was initially declared winner of the February 25 election, Thaddeus Attah, House of Representatives election for Eti-Osa federal constituency.

The tribunal while delivering its judgement on Monday, September 11, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a supplementary election in 32 polling units within 90 days, as it agreed with Banky W and Obanikoro that elections did not hold in about 40 polling units.

However, the INEC had declared that Mr Attah, a candidate of the Labour Party winner of the election with 24,075 votes, defeating Banky of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 18,666 votes and Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress (PDP) who scored 16,901 votes.

Banky W saw the tribunal ruling as a potential turnaround in his political career to be a federal lawmaker.

Banky W on Monday, also made a post on his X handle which read, “It is possible. Still.”

Going further, Mrs Olubunmi, the spokesperson for the Labour Party in Lagos, confirmed the decision of the tribunal to Peoples Gazette on Monday night.

She said, “So what happened was that two of the three judges ruled in favour of supplementary election taking place in some areas, while the third judge said the case should be dismissed.

“We’ll know what the party will do by tomorrow. We’ll await what our legal advisers tell us before we do anything.”