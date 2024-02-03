Banky W Finally Opens Up On How Discovered Wizkid

Famous Nigerian R&B singer cum politician, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has revealed how he discovered Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid, who was his former signee.

Wizkid who spoke in a video message via his X page said contrary to the viral notion of discovering Wizkid on social media, he (BankyW) said that he found Wizkid in the studio.

He revealed that the old tweet from Wizkid urging him to sign him was a joke, stressing that he had already signed Wizkid then and that they were just joking on social media.

The singer-turned-pastor urged fans to let God and their helpers find them working.

He said, “Let God and the helper that he would use find you doing something. For some people, God will only find you tweeting.

“Just a few days ago, I noticed my Twitter was going crazy. And I went on and I discovered that people found an old tweet from Wizkid where he said, ‘Hey, Mr Banky, my name is Wizkid.

“I’m an upcoming artist. Please, I need you to help me.’ And then they found a reply that I said, ‘Okay, please send me your demo.’

“And people were pointing to that as the inception of the moment when Wizkid and I started working together. And I hate to burst everybody’s bubble, but that moment was just a joke.

“We have actually been working together for about a year. He has been signed, we have been making music and releasing music. We were just being playful at the time when those tweets were sent.

“I didn’t find whizkid from him tweeting, I found him while he was working. I heard his music when I was just listening to a bunch of unsigned artists.

“Before he even started working with me, he had already recorded a chorus with M.I. The very first day I saw Wiz in person, he was a backup singer for Kellz at an event. He was faithfully serving as Kellz’s hypeman.”

It would be recalled that Banky W signed Wizkid to his label, Empire Mates Entertainment in 2009.

He later rose to the limelight after releasing his single debut “Holla at Your Boy”, in 2011. But however left the EME record in 2014, after releasing ‘AYo’.