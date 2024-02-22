Banky W Expresses Undying Love To Wife On Her Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Bakole Wellington better known as Banky W has taken to his social media page to celebrate his wife, Adesua Etomi as she turns a year older.

Banky W described Adesua as the ‘Bestest Wife’, adding that if he had to do it all over again, he would still choose her.

He rained praises on his wife for her many talents, stressing that she is the most beautiful and strongest person he knows.

He further assured her that he would love her forever.

Taking to his page, he wrote, ‘’Happy birthday to the love of my life. The best Mama, the bestest wife.

“If I had to do it all over again, I’d choose you twice. This must be what winning the lottery feels like.

“You’re sincere and sweet. My sunshine, my heartbeat. My safe space. You make my world a better place. Thank you for always being there to water my mustard seed of faith.

“You’re easily, by far, the most beautiful, talented, and strongest person I know. You’re hilarious and kind. I’m honoured and grateful to call you mine.

“Our gym’s class captain. Our family’s queen. My amala-eating-local-girl, obsessed-with-korean-films. My Michelle Obama. My Cardi B. My Julia Roberts. My Tori Kelly. My Meryl Streep. My best friend, my baby, and my sugar mommy.

“You were worth waiting for. I’ll love you forever and a day more. You are living proof that God loves me. I love you truly, madly, deeply.

“Happy birthday, baby. @adesuaetomi’’