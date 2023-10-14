Banky W, Eniola Badmus, Mercy Eke, Woli Arole, Others Grace Wizkid’s Mother’s Burial (Photos)

Nigerian celebrities have come together in a grand style to celebrate the burial of the late Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known by his stage name Wizkid’s mum, Mrs Jane Dolapo, Balogun,

It would be recalled that Wizkid lost his mother, on Friday, August 18, 2023, throwing the entire family, fans and celebrity friends of the “Oju Elegba” crooner into a deep mourning state.

The Balogun family organized a grand burial ceremony, in remembrance of her well-lived life was well attended by all calibres of people across the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO:

The burial ceremony began with a night of wake-keeping held on Wednesday evening. During the candlelight procession, Wizkid, her superstar son was seen appearing sombre and close to tears.

See highlights from Whizkid’s mother’s burial;