Banky W: Combining Good Looks With Gentlemanliness

It is said that once a young man is a ladies’ man, he is always a ladies’ man. Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, is the la- dies’ man, from way back in his music career days. Just like every male Rhythm and Blues singer is said to be one.

He has the looks, the swag and most of all, the voice. There is something about him that makes ladies melt. To a large extent, his dress sense has a lot to do with it. His personal style is distinctive. The hat, the blings or rosary, stud earring- they all play a part in placing Banky’s style on a special level. His style is very much of a gentlemans’ but his good looks and his kind of music back then gives him off as a player sometimes.

The hat became his style signature back when his music career was at the peak. His ruler-lined well carved beard is another important part of Banky W’s style that cannot be ignored. Not many men can boast of being comfortable in tuxedo or any kind of suit like Banky W. Though, married now with a son, Banky W has not lost the fashionista swag. Now as a politician, the Hausa regalia and cap gives him the fresh guy from the North look.

He is one man that has a way with wearing tuxedo and bowler hat. Critics may have said he has an odd shaped head but he once agreed that he looks better in hats, baseball caps and that is not far from the truth. But in recent times, he has switched his style a little by letting go of the hat to suit the public speaker and political personality. In an interview, he said: “My style is just an expression of who I am and my mood at any particular time.

Whether I’m dressed up in a suit or in some jeans and a t-shirt, I just wear what I want and what I’m comfortable being seen in. As per the hats… suffice it to say I look better in hats than without it. So, I choose to rock them. Not every one of us can pull a Tuface or a Michael Jordan look.”