Nigerian R&B singer turned politician, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has added his voice to the ongoing national debate on church doctrines surrounding wealth, urging Nigerians to avoid blanket criticisms while calling out distortions within some religious groups.

Speaking during a recent public conversation, Banky W said discussions about the so-called “Prosperity gospel” have become heavily divided, with many people concluding that the excesses of a few ministries represent the entire Christian community.

He emphasised that it is unfair to generalise, noting that problems observed in certain quarters should not be used to judge all churches.

According to him, two harmful extremes have emerged in today’s religious space — an exaggerated prosperity message and an equally misguided promotion of poverty.

Banky W argued that neither extreme reflects the true message of Christianity. He explained that scripture promises God’s provision for believers, but not the guarantee of extraordinary wealth or destitution.

“The heart of the gospel,” he said, “is that God meets our needs and empowers us to help others, not that everyone must become extremely rich or live in deprivation.”

While admitting that some churches have misapplied or exploited teachings on wealth, he urged Nigerians to avoid painting all ministries with the same brush. He said accountability is necessary, but broad accusations only deepen misunderstanding and division.

Banky W’s comments come amid intensified public scrutiny of religious teachings on money, with many Nigerians calling for greater transparency and responsibility within faith communities.