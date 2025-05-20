New Telegraph

May 20, 2025
May 20, 2025
Banky W Bags Masters Degree From US Varsity

Nigerian singer, actor and politician, Banky Wellington has bagged a Master’s degree from Georgetown university.

Banky W shared the goodnews via her Instagram post, revealing he earned a Master’s in Policy Management from the prestigious university.

Recounting the influence of faith in his prestigious achievement, he stated that it instills courage, resilience, and the strength to forge ahead.

The music star accompanied his post with photos from his graduation, showcasing him posing elegantly in stylish poses.

Meanwhile, the comment section has been inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues celebrating his notable achievement.

