‘Banks’ll continue to benefit from high interest rate environment’

With the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) expected to maintain a tight monetary stance this year as part of its efforts to address inflationary pressure and demand pressure on the naira, FBNQuest Research has said that it expects Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country to continue to benefit from the high interest rate environment. The firm, which stated this in a recent report in which it analysed the CBN’s most recent Quarterly Statistical Bulletin (QSB) for Q3’23, however, noted that the downside risk of a high interest rate environment “lies in asset quality deterioration amid challenging economic conditions.”

It stated: “According to the CBN’s most recent Quarterly Statistical Bulletin (QSB) for Q3 ‘23, Deposit Money Banks (DMB) aggregate credit extension to the economy increased by four per cent q/q to N39.1 trillion. This growth rate was notably lower than the sector’s loan growth of 24 per cent q/q in Q2’23. The significant credit growth during Q2’23 was primarily driven by the c.40 per cent devaluation of the naira following the CBN’s decision to float the currency in June 2023.” The firm further said: “Despite the expansion of the loan book, DMBs managed to maintain their asset quality ratios below the regulatory threshold of five per cent.

The CBN reported a modest 10bps q/q increase in DMBs’ Non-Performing Loans (NPL) to 4.2 per cent. “We expect the monetary authorities to maintain a tight monetary stance this year because of the issues with inflationary pressure and demand pressure on the naira. “As such, we expect Nigerian Banks to continue to benefit from the high interest rate environment. However, the potential downside risk lies in asset quality deterioration amid challenging economic conditions.”