Banks, Workers Defy NLC, TUC Strike Action In Ogun

The nationwide indefinite strike action embarked on by NLC and TUC recorded partial compliance in Ogun State, as commercial banks, private establishments and some workers defied the directive of the organised labour to stay out of work.

However, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) complied with the directive, as the Abeokuta office of the company was shut down.

Public schools in the state capital had earlier opened but shut down before mid-day in compliance with the strike action.

Students were sent back home as their teachers were issued circulars from the state council of the NLC to comply with the strike.

Our correspondent who monitored the level of compliance in Abeokuta, the state capital observed that commercial banks, private schools and other private establishments shunned the strike action.

Workers of the banks were seen attending to their customers.

At the state-owned general hospital, a handful of doctors and other health workers were also seen carrying out skeletal work, but after a while student nurses were asked to take over minor medical health activities.

A lot of patients who came for consultation were stranded, while others were sent back home following the refusal of some medical workers to attend to them.

Speaking to our correspondent, one of the nurses on duty who did not want her name in print, said medical workers at the hospital may be forced to join the strike.

She said the hospital may be forced to discharge patients with no death-threatening ailments tomorrow (Wednesday) if the strike continues.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, NLC Chairman in Ogun state, Hammed Ademola Benco insisted that the labour in the state would not be pulled out of the strike, adding that the strike would be total.

“It is not possible for us to pull out of the strike because it is a national directive. We have been going around to make sure there is compliance and we can see that level of compliance is high.

“We just have to comply with the directive of the national body. The instructions are to stay at home so we don’t expect anybody to go to work

“We have circulated different letters to all affiliates and they have started calling their members to stay at home because this particular strike is stay-at-home action, it is not the type of strike that we will be forcing them out of offices, it is stay-at-home action”, the NLC chairman said.