Banks Woo Shippers In Projected N66.90trn Imports

Share

As importation of goods is projected to increase to N66.90 trillion this year, banks are wooing shippers to embrace the new digital platform by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Unified Customs Management System (UCMS) or B’Odogwu to process their imports exports.

The platform, which has been endorsed by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is locally designed by Customs to modernise trade procedures and improve operational efficiency at Lagos, Lekki, Tincan Island, Onne, Delta, Rivers and Calabar ports.

Findings indicate that in the first quarter of 2025 alone, no fewer than 5.03 billion kilogrammes (5.03 million tonnes) of non-oil cargoes with Cost Insurance and Freight (CIF) valued at ₦36.3 trillion were facilitated by Customs at the seaports.

Also, between October and December 2024, over 5.58 billion kg (5.58 million tonnes) of exports left the nation’s seaports to various destinations as the platform was initiated to streamline Customs processes, improve cargo clearance and ensure consistent regulatory compliance.

Currently, B’Odogwu is being used in key areas like port terminals at Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML), Tin Can Island port and Apapa Area commands of the service, with plans for rollout to other Customs commands across the country.

To get started, First bank and Stanbic IBTC Bank have advised its customers, who are into imports and export to register on the B’Odogwu platform.

This, they said, was mandatory for all importers, exporters and clearing agents, advising that they should update your records and documentation, get acquainted with the platform by referencing the user guide and comply with new procedures such as processing all Form M registrations through B ‘Odogwu and the Nigeria Single Window (NSW) system for all goods arriving via PTML, Apapa, and Tin Can Island Ports.

Early in the month, Stanbic IBTC Bank hosted a two-day interactive workshop for its corporate clients, focusing on the adoption of the Nigeria Customs Service’s newly launched unified customs management system, B’Odogwu.

The specialised training was developed in direct response to businesses’ needs since B’Odogwu’s implementation in March 2025; addressing operational challenges disrupting seamless transactions in Nigeria’s import and export processes.

It was revealed that nearly 100 key trade clients attended the sessions, receiving hands-on guidance from the Nigeria Customs Service’s B’Odogwu project team.

According to the bank’s Head, Trade, Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Seun Ogundolapo, “the transition to the new B’Odogwu platform had posed unexpected challenges for many businesses across Nigeria.

As a trusted financial partner, we recognised the urgent need to address this and provide practical solutions.”

Also, the B’Odogwu Project Manager, Port & Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) Command of NCS, Assistant Comptroller Oyindamola Abass Oladepo explained that the B’Odogwu digital platform is a comprehensive, end-to-end solution designed to place traders at the centre of various electronic processes.

Recall that in March, the Federal Government awarded a fresh concession to Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) Limited to develop a new platform, B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System (BUCMS), following the frustrations associated with previous customs management platforms.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, explained at a stakeholders’ engagement in Apapa Command that the deployment of the platform was a prelaunch phase rather than full implementation, given the scale of the Apapa Command.

He stressed that the new system marks a break from the past, replacing the outdated NICIS system with a more robust and indigenous solution, adding that B’Odogwu, an African and Nigerian term, stands for “Border” and “Odogwu,” symbolising strength and leadership.

He reassured stakeholders that any issues would be addressed collaboratively, liking the transition to the introduction of PAAR in 2013, he stressed that the commitment of customs officials and industry players would ensure successful implementation.

Adeniyi revealed that all commercial banks had been fully integrated into the system for seamless Form ‘M’ openings, disclosing that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had endorsed the service implementation of B’Odogwu and directed all authorized dealers to key into the system.

Share